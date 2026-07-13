2026 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao youth AI competition held in Shenzhen

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Artificial Intelligence Competition, based on the theme of "AI Empowers the Future, Innovation Integrates the Bay Area," was held in Shenzhen on Saturday.

Participants compete at the 2026 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Artificial Intelligence Competition in Shenzhen on July 11. (Photo: The organizing committee)

More than 2,500 young participants from Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, and neighboring cities gathered to compete across a range of AI categories.

The competition featured three main categories: creative design and intelligent programming; robotics and intelligent technology practice; and interdisciplinary application and innovation exploration. Events were held for primary, middle, and high school students.

Beyond the contests, the event featured technology exhibitions, science lectures, innovation workshops, and study tours.

The organizing committee said the competition serves as a bridge for sci-tech innovation exchange among young people in the Greater Bay Area, strengthening AI education, deepening interactions between young people from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, and also encouraging those from Hong Kong and Macao to help develop the country's technology sector.

(By Tang Yuxian)