Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway marks 1,000 days of safe operations

(ECNS) -- The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has marked 1,000 days of safe and orderly operation as of Sunday, with cumulative passenger trips exceeding 16.58 million, the railway's operator said on Monday.

Its trains have safely traveled more than 8.02 million kilometers since commercial operations began on Oct. 17, 2023, according to PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), the joint venture that runs the line.

The operating team has drawn on China's advanced high-speed rail management expertise to strengthen operations, passenger management, equipment maintenance, and safety controls. It has established a set of technical standards, regulations, and management systems tailored to local conditions, laying a foundation for the line's long-term safe and stable operation, the operator said.

The 142.3-kilometer line connects the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, with the city of Bandung in West Java, cutting travel time from more than three hours by road to around 40 minutes.

(By Zhang Dongfang)