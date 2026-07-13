No Chinese citizens killed in Bangkok bar fire: embassy

(ECNS) -- No Chinese citizens have been found among the victims of a deadly bar fire in Bangkok that killed at least 27 people and injured 63 others, China's embassy in Thailand said on Monday.

The fire broke out at around 11:57 p.m. local time on Sunday at the bar near Lat Phrao Road in the Chatuchak district of the Thai capital. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived at the scene at around 1:44 a.m. on Monday.

Most of the victims died from smoke inhalation, according to local authorities.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

(By Zhang Dongfang)