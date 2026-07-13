Guangxi Red Cross receives over $26.7 million in flood relief donations

(ECNS) -- The Guangxi Red Cross has received 191.59 million yuan (about $26.7 million) in donations as of noon Saturday, following severe flooding in the region triggered by Typhoon Maysak.

The donations included 120.25 million yuan (about $16.8 million) in cash and 928,500 relief items worth 71.35 million yuan (about $9.95 million). Spending totaled 73.51 million yuan (about $10.25 million), comprising 53.38 million yuan (about $7.44 million) in cash and 493,400 relief items worth 20.13 million yuan (about $2.81 million).

Members of the Guangxi Red Cross Disaster Relief Team and the Nanning Red Cross Disaster Relief Team serve meals to affected residents at an emergency food supply point in Chacun Village, Xiaoyi Town, Hengzhou, on July 11. (Photo: Guangxi Red Cross)

A total of 60 rescue teams with 611 personnel have been deployed to affected areas, operating 83 rubber boats in the hardest-hit places, including Yongning District and Hengzhou in Nanning, as well as the cities of Guigang and Qinzhou. The teams have helped relocate 17,514 residents and supplied 23 metric tons of clean water.

Donors from across China include public figures, ordinary citizens, people with ties to Guangxi, and others whose only connection to the region is having tried its products, such as Hengzhou jasmine tea.

The Guangxi Red Cross said all donations will go toward emergency relief and post-disaster reconstruction. It will publish detailed records of receipts and expenditures on its official website and through the "Bo'ai Tong" mini-program for public oversight.

(By Tang Yuxian)