Monday Jul 13, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China's economy shows steady growth in H1

2026-07-13 12:23:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's economy continued its steady recovery in the first half of 2026, with consumer spending picking up and high-tech industries maintaining strong growth momentum, according to the State Information Center (SIC) under the National Development and Reform Commission.

The index tracking offline consumption payments rose 2.7% year on year while foot traffic in brick-and-mortar shopping districts increased 5.7%, reflecting improving consumer activity.

Bagua Street in the historic downtown area of Quanzhou, Fujian Province. (File photo/China News Service)
Bagua Street in the historic downtown area of Quanzhou, Fujian Province. (File photo/China News Service)

Spending on electronic products climbed 9.5% during the first six months. Expenditure on transportation and catering related to cultural and tourism activities also grew by 6.1% and 4.9%, respectively.

(By Kira)

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]