China's economy shows steady growth in H1

(ECNS) -- China's economy continued its steady recovery in the first half of 2026, with consumer spending picking up and high-tech industries maintaining strong growth momentum, according to the State Information Center (SIC) under the National Development and Reform Commission.

The index tracking offline consumption payments rose 2.7% year on year while foot traffic in brick-and-mortar shopping districts increased 5.7%, reflecting improving consumer activity.

Bagua Street in the historic downtown area of Quanzhou, Fujian Province. (File photo/China News Service)

Spending on electronic products climbed 9.5% during the first six months. Expenditure on transportation and catering related to cultural and tourism activities also grew by 6.1% and 4.9%, respectively.

(By Kira)