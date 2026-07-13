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China allocates additional $14.7 million for flood recovery in Guangxi

2026-07-13 09:45:50Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has allocated an additional 100 million yuan (about $14.7 million) from the central budget to support emergency recovery efforts after rainstorms-triggered floods in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Sunday.

The funding will primarily be used to strengthen post-disaster recovery efforts and restore normal production and daily life as soon as possible.

Affected by Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of this year, multiple areas in Guangxi have been hit by severe rainstorms and flooding.

The central government previously allocated 100 million yuan to the region for disaster relief.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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