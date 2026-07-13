Advanced smart driving expands to China's EV mass market

(ECNS)— Advanced smart driving features, once found only in high-end electric vehicles, are increasingly available in models priced at around 100,000 yuan (about $14,700) as Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) makers move into the mass market.

At the ongoing Changchun International Auto Expo, Chinese automakers including NIO, Arcfox, Leapmotor, Shenlan, and BYD are promoting smart driving as a key selling point. Several entry-level models now come with urban Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) and lidar sensors, features once reserved for premium vehicles. Competition in China's NEV market is shifting from price cuts to the race to offer more advanced smart driving.

A compact car equipped with advanced smart driving features draws attention at the 23rd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, Jilin Province, on July 11. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

"This is almost an irreversible trend in the industry," said Zhang Yuanxun, a sales manager at Arcfox. He said the brand's entry-level models now come standard with urban NOA, and that smart driving has become a key factor in consumers' purchasing decisions.

Leapmotor has brought advanced smart driving to models priced from 80,000 yuan (about $11,800). Chen Peng, an engineer at the brand's booth, said many customers have preordered the lidar-equipped version of its new model, a sign that buyers are warming to affordable smart driving.

For automakers, offering these features in cheaper models does not necessarily mean lower profits. Xia Qinghua, general manager of NIO's Shanghai and Changchun operations, said a larger user base helps the company gather real-world driving data, which improves its algorithms and, over time, lowers overall research and development costs.

A compact car equipped with advanced smart driving features draws attention at the 23rd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, Jilin Province, on July 11. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

Industry insiders at the expo said the mass production of Chinese-made lidar and smart driving chips has steadily brought down hardware costs. At the same time, advances in map-free NOA technology have reduced reliance on high-definition maps, making advanced smart driving more feasible in lower-priced vehicles.

Public trust in urban smart driving, however, has yet to take hold. Several visitors interviewed at the expo said they prefer to use smart driving on highways rather than on complex city streets. Li He, a Changchun resident, said he knows the technology is improving but still needs time before he feels comfortable handing control to the vehicle.

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, said the global NEV market has a structural gap, with too many high-end models and too few affordable ones. Companies that offer cost-effective products suited to real-world driving are likely to gain a competitive edge globally, he said.

(By Tang Yuxian)