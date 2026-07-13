China issues red alerts for flash floods, geological hazards

(ECNS) -- Chinese authorities on Sunday evening activated two separate red alerts, the highest level in China's four-tier system, for flash floods and geological hazards, as torrential rains continued to lash multiple regions across the country.

The flash flood red alert, jointly issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), warned of an extremely high risk of flash flooding in parts of Liaoning, Jilin and Anhui provinces from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. An orange alert was also issued for other areas.

Meanwhile, a red alert for geological disasters, released by the Ministry of Natural Resources in collaboration with the China Meteorological Administration, underscores a critically high probability of landslides and ground collapses across parts of Liaoning and Anhui. Other areas have been placed under orange or yellow warnings as well.

Local governments are urged to step up real-time monitoring, issue timely warnings, and execute evacuation plans. The public is advised to stay alert and follow official guidance.

(By Zhang Dongfang)