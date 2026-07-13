Monday Jul 13, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Soccer hits $76 million at box office

2026-07-13 10:49:07Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(Screenshot from Dengta Pro.)

(ECNS) -- The box office for Chinese director Stephen Chow's new film Kung Fu Soccer has reached 515 million (about U.S. $75.99 million) as of 10.00 a.m. Monday, according to real-time data from Dengta Pro.

Premiered on Saturday, the film earned 260 million yuan on its opening. It grossed more than 240 million yuan on Sunday, pushing its cumulative box office above 500 million yuan.

The strong opening has raised industry expectations for the film's continued box office success in the coming weeks.

Chow has directed films including Shaolin Soccer, The Mermaid, and King of Comedy.

Chow is also a renowned comedian. 

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]