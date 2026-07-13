Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Soccer hits $76 million at box office



(Screenshot from Dengta Pro.)

(ECNS) -- The box office for Chinese director Stephen Chow's new film Kung Fu Soccer has reached 515 million (about U.S. $75.99 million) as of 10.00 a.m. Monday, according to real-time data from Dengta Pro.

Premiered on Saturday, the film earned 260 million yuan on its opening. It grossed more than 240 million yuan on Sunday, pushing its cumulative box office above 500 million yuan.

The strong opening has raised industry expectations for the film's continued box office success in the coming weeks.

Chow has directed films including Shaolin Soccer, The Mermaid, and King of Comedy.

Chow is also a renowned comedian.

(By Gong Weiwei)