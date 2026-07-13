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Yangtze tributary in East China records No. 2 flood of 2026

2026-07-13 09:31:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Shuiyang River, a tributary of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River in east China's Anhui Province, recorded its second flood of the year on Monday, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The water level at the Xinhezhuang hydrological station in Xuancheng City, Anhui Province, reached the warning level of 11.50 meters at 1:20 a.m. 

The flood was officially designated the No. 2 flood of 2026 on the Shuiyang River.

The ministry has stepped up rainfall and flood monitoring, forecasting and early warning. It activated a Level-IV flood-control emergency response in Anhui and Jiangsu provinces in advance and has instructed local authorities to strengthen flood prevention measures along the Shuiyang River.

The ministry also called for the scientific operation of key water projects, including the Gangkouwan Reservoir. A ministry work team has been dispatched to Anhui to assist with flood-control efforts.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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