China lodges representations against Japan's words, deeds on South China Sea

(ECNS) -- An official from the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned the chief minister of the Japanese Embassy in China on Sunday to lodge solemn representations and voice strong dissatisfaction and protest, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The move came after Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi played up the so-called "South China Sea Arbitration Award" 10 years after its issuance and Japan issued a relevant joint statement with other countries.

The Chinese side pointed out that Japan bears historical responsibilities on the South China Sea issue and has never reckoned with them, thus it is in no position to pass judgment.

Japan's egregious words and deeds challenge the postwar international order and the international rule of law. By applying double standards and stirring up troubles, Japan undermines peace and stability in the South China Sea and runs counter to the shared interests and aspirations of regional countries. It has aroused the historical alarm and strong indignation of the international community, including China, over Japan's aggressive and colonial atrocities since modern times.

China will resolutely and forcefully counter Japan's provocation and firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China also made stern representations on the Taiwan question, Japan's abandoned chemical weapons, Japanese parliamentarians' groundless remarks on China's ethnic policies, and a series of negative trends in Japan's military and security.

(By Zhang Dongfang)