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No. 1 flood of 2026 hits Mayi River in Heilongjiang

2026-07-13 09:24:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Mayi River, a tributary of the Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, recorded its first flood of the year on Monday.

The water level at the Yanshou hydrological station reached the warning level of 149.82 meters at 2:36 a.m. The flood was officially designated the first numbered flood of 2026 on the Mayi River, in accordance with China's flood numbering regulations for major rivers.

The Ministry of Water Resources has stepped up rainfall and flood monitoring, forecasting and early warning. It activated a Level-IV flood-control emergency response in Heilongjiang in advance and has instructed local authorities to strengthen flood prevention measures along the Mayi River.

A ministry work team has been dispatched to Heilongjiang to assist with flood-control efforts.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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