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Typhoon Bavi weakens as east China gradually resumes normal activities

2026-07-13 09:50:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Typhoon Bavi weakened to a severe tropical storm early Sunday, allowing transportation services to gradually return to normal in parts of eastern China.

According to China Central Television, the storm weakened at around 5 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of Force 11.

Typhoon Bavi topples trees in Yuhuan, Zhejiang Province, on July 12, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Typhoon Bavi topples trees in Yuhuan, Zhejiang Province, on July 12, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

In Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, traffic restrictions on the Puba Port Bridge and other areas were lifted at 6 a.m. after local authorities determined that the storm no longer posed a major risk to travel safety.

(By Kira)

 
 

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