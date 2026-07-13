Typhoon Bavi weakens as east China gradually resumes normal activities

(ECNS) -- Typhoon Bavi weakened to a severe tropical storm early Sunday, allowing transportation services to gradually return to normal in parts of eastern China.

According to China Central Television, the storm weakened at around 5 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of Force 11.

Typhoon Bavi topples trees in Yuhuan, Zhejiang Province, on July 12, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

In Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, traffic restrictions on the Puba Port Bridge and other areas were lifted at 6 a.m. after local authorities determined that the storm no longer posed a major risk to travel safety.

(By Kira)