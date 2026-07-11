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China issues highest-level alert for rainstorms as Typhoon Bavi approaches

2026-07-11 19:55:26Xinhua Editor : Lin Zhuowei ECNS App Download

China's national observatory on Saturday issued a red alert for rainstorm, the highest level in its four-tier system, with Typhoon Bavi expected to make landfall along the coast of eastern China in the early hours of Sunday.

The National Meteorological Center warned that heavy to extreme rainfall could batter several regions of the country.

Within 24 hours until 2 p.m. Sunday, torrential rains are expected in large parts of the country, including Zhejiang, northern Fujian, northeastern Jiangxi and southern Anhui, and some parts of Beijing and Hebei, according to the forecast. 

Maximum accumulated rainfall could reach 250 to 500 mm in parts of eastern and southern Zhejiang and northern Fujian, and 250 to 800 mm in parts of central and northern Taiwan Island, the national observatory said.

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