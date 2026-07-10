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Chinese student photographs city skyline more than 100 km away

2026-07-10 16:14:48Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A student in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, captured a rare long-distance view of landmarks in Pingxiang, Jiangxi Province, from more than 100 kilometers away on Thursday.

At about 5 p.m., the student at Hunan Agricultural University took the photograph from a high-rise building near the campus.

A student in Changsha, Hunan Province, captures a rare view showing landmarks of Pingxiang in Jiangxi Province, more than 100 kilometers apart, on July 9, 2026. (Screenshot)
A student in Changsha, Hunan Province, captures a rare view showing landmarks of Pingxiang in Jiangxi Province, more than 100 kilometers apart, on July 9, 2026. (Screenshot)

Experts said the exceptionally clear visibility was largely attributed to Typhoon Maysak.

The storm brought strong winds across much of Hunan, while western and northern parts of the province experienced heavy to torrential rain. The rainfall cleared pollutants from the air, and the strong winds further improved visibility.

(By Kira)

 
 

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