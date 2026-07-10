Friday Jul 10, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

US NOAA: El Niño to strengthen through late 2026, likely last until early spring 2027

2026-07-10 16:11:29Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) --The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) under the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a forecast report Thursday, warning El Niño will keep intensifying by the end of this year with a 97% chance persisting into early spring 2027.

 

Over the past month, sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific have risen steadily, with ocean-atmosphere couplings confirming El Niño’s growing strength.

The latest weekly Niño 3.4 index hit +1.2°C, well above the 0.5°C threshold that signals sustained El Niño formation. Forecasters put an 81% probability of an intense El Niño between October and December, potentially ranking among the most powerful events recorded since 1950.

NOAA formally declared El Niño’s onset and issued an alert back in June. In a separate climate analysis issued the same day, U.S. NOAA noted June 2026 was the planet's second-hottest June since 1850, only cooler than June 2024.

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]