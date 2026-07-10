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China's Baihetan hydropower station wins top national science and technology award

2026-07-10 16:08:27Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Baihetan Hydropower Station. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Baihetan Hydropower Station. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China's Baihetan Hydropower Station was awarded the First Prize of the 2025 State Science and Technology Progress Award for its breakthrough technologies on Wednesday.

The hydropower station, straddling the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River.

As a major national project safeguarding China's energy security and flood control, the Baihetan Hydropower Station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, making it the world's second-largest hydropower station, according to Xinhua News reports.

The project overcame some of the world's most challenging hydropower engineering problems, achieving 12 world-first innovations and setting new technical benchmarks for the development of future large-scale hydropower projects.

(By Kira)

 
 

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