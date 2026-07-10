Singapore tops Global Shipping Index for 13 straight years

(ECNS) -- Singapore has secured its title as the world’s top international shipping centre for the 13th consecutive year in the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index (ISCD), announced the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday.

Backed by its strategic geographic position, full-spectrum maritime services, technological advances and fast-growing alternative marine fuel sector, Singapore scored 99.32 out of 100 among 43 surveyed hubs. Shanghai took second place at 84.27 points, overtaking long-time runner-up London (81.80). Hong Kong and Dubai ranked fourth and fifth respectively. Launched in 2014, the index tracks port throughput, infrastructure, shipping services and business environment for industry investment and planning reference.

In 2025, Singapore hit historic highs: 44.66 million TEU container throughput, 3.22 billion gross tonnage of vessel calls, and a record 56.77 million tonnes of bunkers including alternative fuels. It links over 600 global ports and hosts more than 200 international shipping firms.

This milestone coincides with MPA’s 30th anniversary. CEO Ang Wee Keong credited joint industry efforts and pledged deeper collaboration to boost Singapore’s maritime competitiveness and deliver value to global shipping stakeholders.