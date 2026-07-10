Ministry activates geological disaster response in Zhejiang, Fujian as typhoon approaches

(ECNS) -- China on Friday activated a Level III geological disaster emergency response for the country's eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM), influenced by Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of 2026, southern Zhejiang and northeastern Fujian are expected to experience heavy to torrential rainfall from Friday to Monday, with some areas facing extremely heavy rainfall.

Following joint consultations and assessments with the Ministry of Natural Resources, the MEM has identified a high risk of geological disasters in southeastern Zhejiang and northeastern Fujian.

The MEM thus activated the emergency response for geological disasters and dispatched working groups to guide prevention and response efforts in the two provinces.

(By Zhang Dongfang)