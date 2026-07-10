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Shanghai ranks second among global shipping centers

2026-07-10 15:52:51Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Shanghai has climbed to second place among the world's leading international shipping centers, according to the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index (ISCDI) released on Friday.

The Chinese metropolis overtook London to rank behind only Singapore, marking its highest position since the index was first introduced in 2014.

A view of Pudong New Area in Shanghai, (Photo/China News Service)
A view of Pudong New Area in Shanghai, (Photo/China News Service)

The latest report also highlighted China's growing influence in the global shipping industry, reflecting the country's expanding role in international maritime trade and logistics.

(By Kira)

 
 

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