Henan Province warns of extreme heat as temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius

(ECNS) - Central China's Henan Province issued an orange alert on Thursday, warning that temperatures across large parts of the region could exceed 37 degrees Celsius and reach 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The provincial meteorological authority said the heatwave would affect areas north of the Huaihe River from July 10 to July 11.

Temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher were forecast in parts of Jiyuan, Jiaozuo, Luoyang, Zhoukou and other areas, according to the warning.

Authorities urged residents to take precautions against the extreme heat.

China has experienced repeated heatwaves in recent years, with rising temperatures posing challenges for public health, agriculture and energy demand during peak summer periods.

(By Zhang Jiahao)