Digital exhibition brings ancient Chinese encyclopedia to life

(ECNS) -- An exhibition showcasing the cultural and creative IP digital library built from the digitized Wensuge Siku Quanshu opened in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, on Wednesday.

The Wensuge Siku Quanshu digital resources cultural and creative digital library exhibition is held in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, on July 8. (Photo: China News Service/Yan Jiao)

The Siku Quanshu, or The Complete Library of the Four Treasuries, is the largest compilation of Chinese texts in history. Containing nearly 800 million characters, it brings together major works spanning from the pre-Qin period to the early Qing Dynasty. Wensuge, located in Lanzhou, is one of the seven libraries that housed the original copies.

The exhibition features selected results from the digitization project, with sections on ancient clothing, weapons, farming tools, tea sets, musical instruments, star charts and exotic animals.

The IP library has amassed more than 500 design elements and thousands of high-definition digital images drawn from the ancient texts. The exhibition is organized into 12 chapters featuring 122 selected exhibits, including military formations, astronomical observations and foreign landscapes.

One chapter showcases the dress regulations for emperors, empresses, and officials of different ranks. Another presents records of exotic foreign objects, such as mermaids and the Roman Colosseum.

Also on display is a copy of the Wujing Zongyao (Outline of Essential Military Classics), an 11th-century military handbook, accompanied by illustrations of historical battle formations. Visitors can likewise view instructions on tea preparation and farming techniques.

"The Siku Quanshu has long been seen as a text studied only by scholars, but it actually contains rich material on daily life," said Zhang Yang, project leader for the exhibition.

Cultural products based on elements from the digital library, including a Siku Quanshu notebook and coasters, have already been released.

(By Tang Yuxian)