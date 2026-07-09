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More than 170 cultural relics highlight Silk Road exchanges in Guangxi exhibition

2026-07-09 18:23:10Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A special exhibition titled "From Hepu to Chang'an: Cultural Integration Along the Maritime and Land Silk Roads" opened Wednesday at the Museum of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning.

Visitors view cultural relics at the "From Hepu to Chang'an: Cultural Integration along the Maritime and Land Silk Roads" exhibition in the Museum of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning on July 8, 2026. (Photo: Nong Huajun)
Visitors view cultural relics at the "From Hepu to Chang'an: Cultural Integration along the Maritime and Land Silk Roads" exhibition in the Museum of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning on July 8, 2026. (Photo: Nong Huajun)

The exhibition brings together collections from cultural institutions in six provinces and regions: Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Henan, Shaanxi and Hebei. It connects Hepu, the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, with Chang'an, the eastern end of the Land Silk Road, through a combined land-and-sea route.

More than 170 cultural relics are on display, including 13 first-grade, 36 second-grade and 55 third-grade artifacts. The items date from the Han and Tang dynasties and include bronze, gold, jade, glass, ceramics and coins.

Key artifacts include a gilt-bronze ornament inlaid with gemstones from a Han Dynasty tomb at Wangniuling in Hepu, a stone seal inscribed with "Xu Wen County Magistrate" from the Huangnigang Han tomb, and a Western Han Dynasty glass spear from Changsha.

The exhibition is hosted by the Museum of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and runs through Oct. 12.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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