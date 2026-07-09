Mainland spokesperson condemns DPP for restricting cross-Strait exchanges

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan authorities for misrepresenting the mainland's efforts to promote cross-Strait ties and hindering normal exchanges.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s plan to tighten scrutiny regarding cross-Strait exchanges and bar activities that they label as "united front" work.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. (Photo/China News Service)

Chen stressed that the united front work has a long history and is open and transparent, aimed at fostering broad unity and bringing together all forces that can contribute to national rejuvenation based on shared interests, goals, emotional bonds and a shared future.

The DPP authorities have repeatedly stigmatized the united front endeavor to smear the mainland's policies benefiting Taiwan compatriots and cross-Strait exchange programs while intimidating and suppressing Taiwan residents who participate in such exchanges, Chen said.

He noted that the DPP authorities have repeatedly smeared the mainland's policies benefiting Taiwan compatriots and cross-Strait exchange initiatives, while intimidating and suppressing Taiwan residents participating in such activities.

The DPP authorities should ask themselves whether they still allow any normal cross-Strait exchanges at all, he said.

(By Kira)