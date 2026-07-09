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China issues blue alert for heavy rain across multiple regions

2026-07-09 17:42:57Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Wednesday renewed a blue alert for heavy rain, warning that downpours will affect multiple regions across the country over the next 24 hours.

From 2 p.m. on Thursday to 2 p.m. on Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei and other regions.

Riders make their way through heavy rain in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Riders make their way through heavy rain in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Some areas, including central Liaoning and southern Tianjin, are expected to experience torrential rain, with precipitation reaching 100 to 160 millimeters, the center said.

Authorities have advised local governments and residents to take precautions against flooding and other weather-related hazards.

(By Kira)

 
 

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