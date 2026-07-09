International Dragon Boat Federation relocates headquarters to Hong Kong

(ECNS) — The International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) has relocated its global headquarters from London to Hong Kong, where the organization was founded 35 years ago, the local government announced Wednesday.

Invest Hong Kong, the city’s investment promotion agency, said the move highlights Hong Kong’s favorable business environment and its role as a gateway to both mainland China and international markets.

IDBF President Claudio Schermi confirmed the governing body will hire local staff to promote the sport globally, stating that the move marks a homecoming for dragon boat racing.

The IDBF was established in Hong Kong in 1991. The relocation comes ahead of the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships, which are scheduled to return to the city next year for the first time since 1997, drawing an estimated 5,000 athletes from around the world.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)