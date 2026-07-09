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Hong Kong launches cycling challenge equivalent to 30 laps around Earth

2026-07-09 11:34:35Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)–A press conference and kick-off ceremony for the large-scale smart cycling event "Ride-To-Shine Hong Kong" was held in Hong Kong on Wednesday, officially launching a 1.2-million-kilometer cycling challenge.

The total distance is equivalent to cycling 30 laps around the Earth. 

A press conference and kick-off ceremony for the large-scale smart cycling event "Ride-To-Shine Hong Kong" is held in Hong Kong on July 8. (Photo: The organizer)
A press conference and kick-off ceremony for the large-scale smart cycling event "Ride-To-Shine Hong Kong" is held in Hong Kong on July 8. (Photo: The organizer)

Starting July 21, 100 smart bikes will be installed in Tsim Sha Tsui for public participation. After completing a ride, participants can upload their cycling data by scanning a QR code. They may also record their distances through the official website after cycling outdoors or indoors.

A mobile promotional vehicle equipped with smart bikes will begin touring districts across Hong Kong on Wednesday and will also visit Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to Lam Kwok-hing, chairman of the Hong Kong Shinden Foundation.

The event will also feature a 90-minute endurance challenge and a 10-kilometer race.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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