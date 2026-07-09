Hong Kong launches cycling challenge equivalent to 30 laps around Earth

(ECNS)–A press conference and kick-off ceremony for the large-scale smart cycling event "Ride-To-Shine Hong Kong" was held in Hong Kong on Wednesday, officially launching a 1.2-million-kilometer cycling challenge.
The total distance is equivalent to cycling 30 laps around the Earth.
Starting July 21, 100 smart bikes will be installed in Tsim Sha Tsui for public participation. After completing a ride, participants can upload their cycling data by scanning a QR code. They may also record their distances through the official website after cycling outdoors or indoors.
A mobile promotional vehicle equipped with smart bikes will begin touring districts across Hong Kong on Wednesday and will also visit Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to Lam Kwok-hing, chairman of the Hong Kong Shinden Foundation.
The event will also feature a 90-minute endurance challenge and a 10-kilometer race.
(By Tang Yuxian)