China targets 25 million reemployed in next 5 years, with urban unemployment below 5.5%

(ECNS) -- China aims to create a substantial number of urban jobs and keep the urban surveyed unemployment rate below 5.5% over the next five years, according to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) for human resources and social security development released Thursday.

The plan, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, says 25 million unemployed urban residents will be reemployed, while 6.5 million people facing employment difficulties will gain employment.

More than 50 million subsidized vocational skills training sessions will be provided, including 17.5 million for rural migrant workers.

The plan also aims to keep basic old-age insurance coverage above 95%.

(By Zhang Dongfang)