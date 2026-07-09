China launches paperless departure tax refund system

(ECNS) -- China has rolled out an upgraded Version 2.0 departure tax refund policy, introducing a fully paperless process to make tax refunds faster and more convenient for inbound travelers.

Effective July 1, refund claims of less than 10,000 yuan (about US$1,471) are subject to random physical inspections, helping speed up customs clearance.

Passengers arrive at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. (Photo courtesy of Shanghai Airport Group)

Travelers can now generate digital tax refund service codes, complete refund procedures nationwide, and track their applications online. Smart verification terminals can also process claims even when paper invoices are lost.

(By Kira)