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China launches summer tourism campaign with $66 million in consumer vouchers

2026-07-09 11:00:51Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China launched a nationwide summer culture and tourism consumption campaign Wednesday, offering more than 450 million yuan ($66 million) in consumer vouchers to boost travel and spending during the summer holiday season.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the campaign will run from early July through late August to expand seasonal tourism offerings and stimulate consumer spending.

Visitors enjoy a boat ride at the Summer Palace in Beijing on July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Visitors enjoy a boat ride at the Summer Palace in Beijing on July 6, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

More than 30,000 activities are planned nationwide, featuring a range of popular summer attractions and events.

The ministry, together with other government agencies, will also introduce supporting measures, including travel information services and financial incentives, to encourage tourism consumption.

(By Kira)

 
 

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