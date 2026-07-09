China's central bank continues appropriately accommodative monetary policy

(ECNS) -- China will maintain an appropriately accommodative monetary policy in the coming months to support stable economic growth, according to a statement released Wednesday by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The central bank said it will strengthen counter-cyclical and cross-cyclical policy adjustments, make better use of monetary policy tools to support both aggregate and structural terms, and improve coordination between monetary and fiscal policies.

The People's Bank of China. (Photo/China News Service)

The measures aim to sustain steady economic growth while promoting a reasonable rebound in prices, the statement said.

(By Kira)