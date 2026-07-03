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PBOC reports net 10 bln yuan liquidity injection in June

2026-07-03 16:47:45Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's central bank injected a net 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars) of liquidity through open-market government bond purchases and sales in June, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

Net liquidity injections through the mechanism totaled 300 billion yuan in the first half of 2026.

The People's Bank of China. (Photo/China News Service)
The People's Bank of China. (Photo/China News Service)

The PBOC said that in its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report, it has been conducting government bond operations on a routine basis since the start of the year, flexibly adjusting the size of operations in response to base-money supply needs and bond-market conditions.

(By Kira)

 
 

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