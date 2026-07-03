Chinese car sales in Europe surpass Japanese brands for first time in May

(ECNS) - Chinese passenger vehicle sales in Europe surpassed those of Japanese automakers for the first time in May, industry data showed.

Chinese manufacturers sold 138,400 passenger vehicles across 31 European countries during the month, up 65% from a year earlier, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Japanese brands sold 130,400 vehicles in the same period, down 3% year over year.

Analysts said Chinese automakers benefited from stronger electric vehicle offerings, while Japanese brands lagged in EV model availability.

Beatrix Keim said many European consumers are unlikely to consider Japanese electric vehicles when making a purchase.

The figures underscore intensifying competition among Asian automakers in Europe's electric vehicle market.

(By Zhang Jiahao)