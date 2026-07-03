China launches two-month crackdown on group livestreaming misconduct

(ECNS) -- China's cyberspace regulator on Friday launched a two‑month nationwide campaign targeting misconduct in the fast-growing group livestreaming industry, citing problems including illegal account registrations and the exploitation of minors.

The campaign, unveiled by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), will focus on entertainment-oriented group livestreaming, targeting improper account registration, inadequate platform rules, inappropriate performances, weak content management and insufficient protections for minors.

According to the regulator, some group accounts are created and operated in breach of rules, for instance, by dodging real-name verification. Teams often register a cluster of accounts or label them as backups or secondary accounts to skirt supervision.

The CAC said some livestreams stage competitions between groups or performers to encourage viewer tipping, then pressure participants into performing vulgar, humiliating or dangerous acts based on the results.

Some livestreams post coded come-ons like "punishments available" or "unlock perks" to encourage viewers to tip designated hosts in exchange for prohibited or inappropriate performances, while others recruit minors who are not legally eligible to join their shows.

The CAC also noted that some multi-channel network (MCN) agencies behind many of these productions lack proper internal controls. According to the regulator, some agencies use company-controlled accounts to send gifts and spam the chat with fake comments to tip themselves and even pose as the "top supporter" to fabricate an atmosphere of lavish spending.

During the campaign, the CAC said it will prioritize the rectification of the above issues.

Group livestreaming is a format in which multiple streamers perform talent shows, such as dancing and singing, in the same livestream room, earning revenue through viewer tips. The sector's market value exceeded 15 billion yuan (about $2.1 billion) in 2025, with more than 8,000 group livestream rooms operating on an average day.

(By Zhang Dongfang)