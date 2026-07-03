Blue book says China is warming at a faster rate than the global average

(ECNS) -- China is warming at a faster rate than the global average, according to the Blue Book on Climate Change in China 2026 released on Thursday.

From 1961 to 2025, China's annual average temperature increased by 0.31℃ per decade, exceeding the global average warming rate over the same period.

The blue book, published by the China Meteorological Administration, outlined how global warming continues unabated, with oceans heating more rapidly, glaciers melting at an accelerated pace and sea levels reaching record highs.

According to the blue book, the global average surface temperature in 2025 was about 1.4℃ above preindustrial levels, making it the third-warmest year since modern records began in 1850. The period between 2015 and 2025 was the warmest 11-year span on record.

Extreme cold events have declined markedly since the 1960s, while extreme heat events have increased sharply since the beginning of the 21st century.

The China Meteorological Administration released the National Meteorological Disaster Prevention Plan (2026-30) this week, aiming to modernize the country's disaster prevention system by the end of the decade.

The plan calls for building a next-generation Earth system numerical weather prediction model, upgrading short-term forecasting capabilities and developing an integrated national map for meteorological disaster risk warnings that cover high-risk industries and regions.

(By Kira)