Tianjin Port welcomes deepest-draft international cargo vessel in its history

(ECNS) -- China's Tianjin Port on Wednesday welcomed the deepest-draft international cargo vessel in its history, as the ultra-large bulk carrier Zhonghai Ronghua berthed with a maximum draft of 22.18 meters while carrying 311,000 metric tons of cargo.

Measuring 330 meters in length and 57 meters in width, the vessel marks a new milestone in the port's capacity to receive ultra-large deep-draft ships.

The ultra-large bulk carrier Zhonghai Ronghua, the deepest-draft vessel ever to call at Tianjin Port, arrives at the port on July 1, 2026. (Photo/China News Service）

According to Tianjin Port, the berthing operation was completed safely and smoothly. The successful docking highlights the port's enhanced ability to handle the world's largest bulk carriers and further reinforces its position as a major international shipping hub.

(By Kira)