China's total box office revenue for 2026 surpasses $2.4 billion

(ECNS) -- China's total box office revenue for 2026 has surpassed 17.5 billion yuan (about $2.4 billion), according to data from online ticketing platforms.

Pegasus 3, Dear You, and Blades of the Guardians currently rank as the year's top three highest-grossing films in China's market.

Moviegoers pose for photos with a poster for Dear You at a cinema on June 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Since its release, Dear You has enjoyed both strong word of mouth and steady box office growth. The film's theatrical run has been extended through July 31 and it is now being screened in multiple overseas markets.

During China's summer movie season, which began on June 1, total box office revenue has exceeded 1.7 billion yuan, with more than 90 films slated for release during the summer season.

(By Kira)