What the Asia-Pacific needs is stability and cooperation, not turmoil and division: FM

(ECNS) -- What the Asia-Pacific needs is stability and cooperation rather than turmoil and division, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's frequent mentioning of the so-called updated Japanese "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" vision. Meanwhile, Japanese officials have visited countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Australia to lobby for this vision.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press briefing. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn）

Guo said such a vision does not live up to its name and runs counter to the shared aspiration of regional countries for peace, development and cooperation, and will never receive genuine recognition.

Upholding the post-war international order as well as the purposes and principles of the UN Charter constitutes the foundation for prosperity and stability in the Asia-Pacific, and is the shared responsibility of all regional countries, the spokesperson said.

(By Kira)