Friday Jul 3, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Typhoon Maysak forecast to make landfall in Hainan

2026-07-03 15:01:44Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, is expected to make landfall in south China's Hainan Province on Friday afternoon, according to the provincial meteorological authorities.

Upon landfall, it will become the first typhoon to hit China this year.

Due to Typhoon Maysak, the glass doors of the ticket office at Haikou East Railway Station in Hainan Province are reinforced with wooden planks, with a service suspension notice posted on July 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Due to Typhoon Maysak, the glass doors of the ticket office at Haikou East Railway Station in Hainan Province are reinforced with wooden planks, with a service suspension notice posted on July 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

At 5 a.m. on Friday, Maysak's center was positioned 155 km southeast of Lingshui County, packing winds of up to 18 meters per second, and moving northwestward at 10 to 15 km per hour, while gaining strength.

Provincial meteorological authorities have issued safety reminders while calling on local governments to tighten management of fishing boats and coastal mountain tourism sites.

(By Kira)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]