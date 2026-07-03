Typhoon Maysak forecast to make landfall in Hainan

(ECNS) -- Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, is expected to make landfall in south China's Hainan Province on Friday afternoon, according to the provincial meteorological authorities.

Upon landfall, it will become the first typhoon to hit China this year.

Due to Typhoon Maysak, the glass doors of the ticket office at Haikou East Railway Station in Hainan Province are reinforced with wooden planks, with a service suspension notice posted on July 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

At 5 a.m. on Friday, Maysak's center was positioned 155 km southeast of Lingshui County, packing winds of up to 18 meters per second, and moving northwestward at 10 to 15 km per hour, while gaining strength.

Provincial meteorological authorities have issued safety reminders while calling on local governments to tighten management of fishing boats and coastal mountain tourism sites.

(By Kira)