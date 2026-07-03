China willing to lengthen cooperation list with Canada, compress 'problem list': commerce ministry

(ECNS) -- China is willing to lengthen the cooperation list with Canada and compress the "problem list" as well, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks when asked about the recent statement by Maninder Sidhu, Canada's minister of international trade, that he looks forward to discussing further tariff reductions on Canadian rapeseed, peas and seafood with his Chinese counterpart this fall.

In January, China and Canada signed an economic and trade cooperation roadmap, which established an initial joint arrangement for addressing bilateral trade issues, said the spokesperson.

According to the roadmap, the two sides agreed to enhance the China-Canada Joint Economic and Trade Commission mechanism and comprehensively expand pragmatic economic and trade cooperation across all fields. They also reached a positive consensus on cooperation under multilateral and regional frameworks.

(By Kira)