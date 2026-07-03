China delivers joint statement on AI accessibility at UN Human Rights Council

(ECNS) -- China called on all parties to harness the potential of AI to advance accessibility and fully implement the council's resolution on accessibility for the full enjoyment of all human rights at a United Nations human rights session on Thursday.

Jia Guide, China's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, delivered a joint statement on behalf of 65 countries at the biennial panel on technical cooperation during the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The statement said accessibility is essential to the full, equal and effective enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, including persons with disabilities, older adults and other vulnerable groups.

The document outlined four proposals.

First, adopt a development-oriented approach by using AI to improve accessibility and support high-quality development.

Second, promote AI for the benefit of all by ensuring people-centered development and enabling everyone to share the benefits of social progress.

Third, uphold fairness and impartiality to ensure accessible AI for diverse groups and all countries.

Fourth, advance inclusive development by narrowing digital and development gaps and promoting the exchange of best practices on accessibility at the regional and international levels.

The joint statement received wide support, with Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Sudan, Cambodia, and other countries associating themselves with it, and many developing countries echoing their position in their national remarks.

(By Zhang Dongfang)