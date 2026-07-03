China's services trade reaches 3.1 trillion yuan

(ECNS) -- China's trade in services maintained steady growth in the first five months of 2026, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The country's total services imports and exports reached 3.1 trillion yuan ($456.88 billion) between January and May, up 6 percent year-on-year.

Services exports climbed 15.9 percent on a yearly basis to 1.23 trillion yuan during the period, while imports edged up 0.4 percent to 1.87 trillion yuan. China's services trade deficit narrowed by 160.72 billion yuan from a year earlier to 638.56 billion yuan, the Commerce Ministry said.

(By Kira)