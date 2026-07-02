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China's ports handle 50 million metric tons of cargo in 2025

2026-07-02 14:08:46Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's ports handled over 50 million metric tons of cargo and about 970,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers daily in 2025, the Ministry of Transport said on Tuesday.

Port cargo throughput reached 18.3 billion metric tons in 2025, while container throughput totaled 354 million TEUs, both ranking first in the world, according to the ministry.

An aerial view of the Nanjing Longtan Port along the Yangtze River on July 14, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
An aerial view of the Nanjing Longtan Port along the Yangtze River on July 14, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

China also accounted for about one-third of global maritime cargo transport, while the fleet owned by Chinese shipping companies reached 490 million deadweight tons, the largest worldwide.

The ministry said eight of the world's 10 busiest ports by cargo throughput and six of the top 10 container ports are located in China.

The figures reflect continued growth in China's water transport sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), the ministry said.

(By Kira)

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