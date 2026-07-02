Giant panda Meng Lan temporarily off display while adapting to new enclosure at Beijing Zoo

Photo shows giant panda Meng Lan in Beijing Zoo, April 17, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Beijing Zoo announced on Thursday that giant panda Meng Lan will not be on public display for the time being moved to a new giant panda pavilion.

Three other pandas — Fu Jiang, Fu Xing, and Bai Tian — have also been relocated to the new enclosure with Meng Lan. All four of them need time to adapt to their new environment, the zoo said in a notice, adding that they are all in normal condition.

Menglan, who turns 11 on July 4, will also remain off display on his birthday. Visitors can follow the zoo's official social media accounts for updates and footage of the pandas during this period.

(By Zhang Dongfang)