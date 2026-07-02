CPC at 105 is right in its prime: spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun speaks at a news briefing, July 1, 2026. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- Political parties, leaders and people of various sectors from many countries have extended congratulations in one way or another on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

They spoke highly of how the CPC has always put the people front and center, taken solid efforts to rejuvenate the nation, constantly improved itself, led the Chinese people in making great achievements in economic and social progress, and made important contributions to world peace and development, Guo said at a regular news briefing.

"The socialist China under the leadership of the CPC is widely recognized as the defender of world peace, contributor to global development and upholder of international order," Guo said.

The spokesperson stated that the CPC at 105 is right in its prime. On the new journey, China, taking firm steps towards the right direction, will continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win, carry forward the common values of humanity, promote the building of a new type of international relations, work to deliver on the four major global initiatives, join hands with all countries in building a community with a shared future for humanity, and jointly open up more promising prospects for humanity, he said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)