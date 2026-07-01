China delivers two domestically built LNG carriers in shipbuilding milestone

China delivers two domestically designed and built 174,000-cubic-meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, June 30, 2026. (Screenshot from a report by China Media Group)

(ECNS) -- China on Tuesday delivered two domestically designed and built 174,000-cubic-meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, marking a milestone in the country's high-end shipbuilding industry.

Built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, each vessel measures 299 meters in length with a deck area equivalent to three standard football pitches and can carry up to 174,000 cubic meters of LNG.

According to the shipbuilder, the vessels are expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 10 metric tons per day during operation.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding currently has nearly 60 LNG carriers on order, accounting for over 20% of the global total market share, with its production schedule extending beyond 2030.

(By Zhang Dongfang)