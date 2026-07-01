Hong Kong ranks fourth globally in average wealth per adult: UBS report

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong ranked fourth in the world in average wealth per adult, with an average of $648,267, according to the Global Wealth Report 2026 released Tuesday by UBS.

The report ranked Hong Kong behind Switzerland, the United States and Luxembourg.

Hong Kong's median wealth per adult stood at $187,968, placing it sixth globally, after Luxembourg, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, and Denmark.

Visitors enjoy the view of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. (Photo/China News Service)

According to the report, the number of millionaires in Hong Kong continued to grow, increasing by 0.3% between 2024 and 2025, matching the growth rate recorded on the Chinese mainland.

James Mazeau, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said Hong Kong, as an international financial center, is home to a large concentration of millionaires and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, a characteristic it shares with other global financial hubs such as Switzerland.

Over the longer term, Mazeau said Hong Kong's ability to attract more ultra-high-net-worth individuals from overseas could become an important driver of future wealth growth.

(By Gong Weiwei)