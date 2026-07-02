China launches Haiyang-2E ocean satellite into planned orbit

China successfully launched the Haiyang-2E ocean satellite aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on July 2, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China launched the Haiyang-2E ocean satellite aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Thursday. The satellite entered its planned orbit successfully, marking the complete success of the launch mission.

The mission was the 654th flight of the Long March carrier rocket series.

(By Kira)