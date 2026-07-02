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China will continue to strengthen cooperation with World Bank: finance ministry

2026-07-02 09:12:19Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China will continue to strengthen cooperation with the World Bank in addressing global challenges and attach greater importance to knowledge cooperation, an official with the Ministry of Finance said Wednesday. 

While promoting its high-quality development, China will also support the vast number of developing countries in realizing common prosperity, the official said in response to a query about China-related loan arrangements under the World Bank's new Country Partnership Framework for China.

Over the past 40-plus years, China and the World Bank have carried out fruitful cooperation and forged an all-round partnership, which has made positive contributions to China's reform and opening up as well as global poverty reduction and development endeavors, the official said.

 

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