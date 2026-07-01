China's first robot school opens in Hangzhou

China's first school dedicated to training robots opens in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, June 29, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China's first school dedicated to training robots opened on Monday in the eastern city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, with an inaugural class of 30 humanoid robots enrolled for vocational programs ranging from performance arts to security services.

The school, jointly founded by Zhejiang University's Robotics Institute, the provincial quality inspection agency, and private-sector industry leaders, said the robots would undergo skills upgrading and receive certification before being deployed across industrial, service, security and entertainment sectors.

The curriculum is designed to enhance the robots' onboard computing capabilities. Each robot is equipped with a hardware module known as the "Infinite Brain," which the school said improves visual processing, autonomous positioning and logical reasoning.

Upon enrolment, each robot undergoes a physical inspection covering hardware performance, functional integrity and algorithmic compatibility. They are then streamed into one of four specialized tracks - technician, healthcare, arts or athletics - with training tailored to refine movement, interaction and scenario adaptability.

For example, robots with basic dance abilities will receive advanced performance training to make their movements more natural while expanding their artistic capabilities. Companion robots will be trained to improve conversational skills, while navigation robots will learn to operate in a wider range of environments and guide visitors more effectively.

The school said graduates that pass assessments will receive certification equivalent to vocational qualifications and be cleared for full-time deployment in their designated fields.

(By Zhang Dongfang)